Strength Seen in Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA): Can Its 23.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) shares ended the last trading session 23.2% higher at $14.92. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 11.4% loss over the past four weeks.

The stock rallied after the company reported additional positive data from the phase III HAELO study evaluating lonvo-z for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). The latest data from the phase III HAELO study showed that treatment with lonvo-z reduced the monthly rate of attacks requiring on-demand by 89% and cut the monthly rate of moderate-to-severe attacks by 91% compared with placebo, the study’s other key secondary endpoints

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.80 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +19.2%. Revenues are expected to be $14.51 million, up 1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Intellia Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on NTLA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Intellia Therapeutics is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, Wave Life Sciences (WVE), finished the last trading session 2.2% higher at $6. WVE has returned -13.3% over the past month.

For Wave Life Sciences, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +3.4% over the past month to -$0.31. This represents no change from what the company reported a year ago. Wave Life Sciences currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.