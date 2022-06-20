Strength Seen in Xometry (XMTR): Can Its 9.1% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Xometry, Inc. (XMTR) shares ended the last trading session 9.1% higher at $35.41. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 7.5% gain over the past four weeks.

Xometry’s rally is largely driven by optimism regarding the company’s strong momentum in both marketplace and supplier services businesses. Strong orders for products and services and the acquisition of Thomas bode well for the company.

This marketplace for on-demand manufacturing is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.33 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +77.4%. Revenues are expected to be $91.9 million, up 81.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Xometry, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on XMTR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Xometry belongs to the Zacks Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Another stock from the same industry, Graham (GHM), closed the last trading session 4.7% lower at $7.17. Over the past month, GHM has returned -1.4%.

Graham's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -900% over the past month to -$0.10. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +64.3%. Graham currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.