Strength Seen in Wyndham (WH): Can Its 6.4% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Wyndham Hotels (WH) shares ended the last trading session 6.4% higher at $68.77. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 17.8% loss over the past four weeks.

Robust RevPAR growth, increase in hotel franchising revenues and expansion efforts have been boosting investors’ sentiment.

This hotel and resort chain is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share in its upcoming report, which represents no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $346.63 million, down 14.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Wyndham, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on WH going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Wyndham is a member of the Zacks Hotels and Motels industry. One other stock in the same industry, Marriott International (MAR), finished the last trading session 4.8% higher at $139.39. MAR has returned -21.8% over the past month.

For Marriott , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.2% over the past month to $1.55. This represents a change of +96.2% from what the company reported a year ago. Marriott currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.