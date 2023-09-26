Strength Seen in Williams-Sonoma (WSM): Can Its 11.6% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) shares rallied 11.6% in the last trading session to close at $156.28. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 0.3% loss over the past four weeks.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma have gained after the private equity firm, Leonard Green & Partners, increased its stake holding to 5% in this multi-channel specialty retailer company. Investors are quite likely upbeat about WSM's prospects given its B2B initiative, expansion plans along with its focus on marketing and digital innovation.

This seller of cookware and home furnishings is expected to post quarterly earnings of $3.35 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -10%. Revenues are expected to be $1.96 billion, down 10.8% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Williams-Sonoma, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 4.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on WSM going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Williams-Sonoma is part of the Zacks Retail - Home Furnishings industry. Haverty Furniture (HVT), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.2% lower at $28.82. HVT has returned -7% in the past month.

For Haverty Furniture , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.10. This represents a change of -24.7% from what the company reported a year ago. Haverty Furniture currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

