Strength Seen in Warrior Met Coal (HCC): Can Its 8.6% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Warrior Met Coal (HCC) shares soared 8.6% in the last trading session to close at $42.75. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 31.1% gain over the past four weeks.

Warrior Met Coal’s fourth-quarter earnings are better than expected due to improvement in selling prices and strong customer demand. Courtesy of high quality met coal production Warrior Met Coal will be able to take advantage of the current strong market for high quality premium met coal.



Despite the UMWA initiated strike, the company continues to successfully execute its business continuity plans, and meeting requirements of its valued customers. Warrior Met Coal is well positioned to fulfill anticipated customer volume commitments for 2022.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $2.42 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +2925%. Revenues are expected to be $346.87 million, up 62.3% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Warrior Met Coal, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 101.7% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on HCC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Warrior Met Coal belongs to the Zacks Coal industry. Another stock from the same industry, SunCoke Energy (SXC), closed the last trading session 3.5% higher at $8.87. Over the past month, SXC has returned 9.6%.

For SunCoke , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.21. This represents a change of +5% from what the company reported a year ago. SunCoke currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

