Strength Seen in VTEX (VTEX): Can Its 6.9% Jump Turn into More Strength?

VTEX VTEX shares soared 6.9% in the last trading session to close at $5.24. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 19.8% loss over the past four weeks.

The upswing in VTEX's share price can be attributed to expanding clientele.

This company that helps retailers build e-commerce businesses is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.04 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +33.3%. Revenues are expected to be $48.78 million, up 25.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For VTEX, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 150% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on VTEX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

VTEX is part of the Zacks Internet - Software industry. BILL Holdings BILL, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.1% higher at $104.59. BILL has returned -13.3% in the past month.

For BILL Holdings , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.50. This represents a change of +257.1% from what the company reported a year ago. BILL Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

