Strength Seen in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST): Can Its 8.6% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) shares rallied 8.6% in the last trading session to close at $9.19. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 21.9% gain over the past four weeks.

The recent surge in oil prices due to fears over Russian crude supply disruptions primarily drove the stock. The price of oil has skyrocketed over the past few months. This is beneficial for Vista Oil & Gas as it is one the leading shale oil operator in Argentina. The stock price appreciation was also supported by the company’s strong balance sheet with ample liquidity.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +680%. Revenues are expected to be $209.23 million, up 80.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on VIST going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. Another stock from the same industry, Chevron (CVX), closed the last trading session 1.1% higher at $165.86. Over the past month, CVX has returned 23.9%.

Chevron's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +9.2% over the past month to $3.21. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +256.7%. Chevron currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

