Strength Seen in Virtu Financial (VIRT): Can Its 6.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Virtu Financial (VIRT) shares rallied 6.2% in the last trading session to close at $17.94. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 10.4% loss over the past four weeks.

Shares of Virtu Financial jumped following a massive selloff induced by the SEC's recent lawsuit against the company regarding misleading customers. The situation, however, created a favorable entry point for investors. Also, the company's CEO Douglas Cifu and co-president and COO Joseph Molluso bought its shares, marking significant insider buy moves. This has probably provided investors with confidence in VIRT's prospects.

This high-speed trading company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -24.6%. Revenues are expected to be $299.37 million, down 9.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Virtu Financial, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on VIRT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Virtu Financial belongs to the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, MVB Financial (MVBF), closed the last trading session 2.9% higher at $22.92. Over the past month, MVBF has returned -11.5%.

MVB Financial's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.55. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +161.9%. MVB Financial currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

