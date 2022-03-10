Strength Seen in Viad (VVI): Can Its 12.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Viad (VVI) shares soared 12.2% in the last trading session to close at $32.27. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 26.3% loss over the past four weeks.

The stock is benefiting from the company’s leading market positions in experiential leisure travel and experiential B2B events, and continued recovery of both Pursuit and GES businesses.

This trade show company is expected to post quarterly loss of $1.41 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +26.6%. Revenues are expected to be $162.03 million, up 459.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Viad, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on VVI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Viad is part of the Zacks Business - Services industry. Crawford & Company B (CRD.B), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.7% higher at $7.05. CRD.B has returned -10.1% in the past month.

Crawford & Company B's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.18. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -21.7%. Crawford & Company B currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

