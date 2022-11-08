Strength Seen in Veru Inc. (VERU): Can Its 39.5% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Veru Inc. (VERU) shares ended the last trading session 39.5% higher at $14.44. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 6.5% loss over the past four weeks.

Shares of Veru surged on anticipation of a positive outcome on potential emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 drug sabizabulin during advisory committee meeting scheduled on Nov 9.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.29 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -480%. Revenues are expected to be $11.51 million, down 26.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Veru Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on VERU going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Veru Inc. is part of the Zacks Medical - Products industry. OrganiGram (OGI), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.1% lower at $0.96. OGI has returned 3.6% in the past month.

For OrganiGram , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.02. This represents a change of +71.4% from what the company reported a year ago. OrganiGram currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

