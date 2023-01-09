Strength Seen in US Foods (USFD): Can Its 5.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?

US Foods (USFD) shares ended the last trading session 5.2% higher at $37.54. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 1.7% gain over the past four weeks.

US Foods Holding has been benefiting from its vast scale and focus on innovation. The company’s initiatives to boost growth, increase margins, and enhance operational efficiencies have been working well.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +42.1%. Revenues are expected to be $8.59 billion, up 12.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For US Foods, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on USFD going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

US Foods is part of the Zacks Food - Miscellaneous industry. Nomad Foods (NOMD), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.2% higher at $16.58. NOMD has returned -6.5% in the past month.

For Nomad Foods , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.39. This represents a change of +5.4% from what the company reported a year ago. Nomad Foods currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Zacks Investment Research

