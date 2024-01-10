Strength Seen in Urban Outfitters (URBN): Can Its 7.7% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Urban Outfitters URBN shares soared 7.7% in the last trading session to close at $38.68. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 4% loss over the past four weeks.

Shares of Urban Outfitters witnessed a rise, following its impressive performance during the holiday season. In the two months ending December 31, 2023, the company reported a significant 10% increase in total net sales year-over-year. This surge in revenue can largely be attributed to an 8% growth in the total Retail segment net sales, along with a 6% increase in comparable Retail segment net sales. A crucial factor in this success was the robust performance of the digital channels, which showed high-single-digit growth. Moreover, there was a steady rise in sales from physical retail stores, contributing to the overall positive financial outcomes

This clothing and accessories retailer is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.64 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +64.1%. Revenues are expected to be $1.46 billion, up 5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Urban Outfitters, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.7% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on URBN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Urban Outfitters is part of the Zacks Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Figs (FIGS), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.3% lower at $6.13. FIGS has returned -11.3% in the past month.

Figs' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.02. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -60%. Figs currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.