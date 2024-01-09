Strength Seen in Twilio (TWLO): Can Its 6.7% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Twilio TWLO shares soared 6.7% in the last trading session to close at $73.64. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 2.2% loss over the past four weeks.

The upswing came after Twilio announced that it has appointed Khozema Shipchandler as the new Chief Executive Officer of the company and anticipated to surpass fourth-quarter 2023 revenue forecasts.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.55 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +150%. Revenues are expected to be $1.04 billion, up 1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Twilio, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on TWLO going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Twilio is part of the Zacks Internet - Software industry. i3 Verticals IIIV, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.8% higher at $20.64. IIIV has returned 1.8% in the past month.

For i3 Verticals , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.38. This represents a change of +2.7% from what the company reported a year ago. i3 Verticals currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

