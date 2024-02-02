Strength Seen in Trex (TREX): Can Its 6.5% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Trex (TREX) shares soared 6.5% in the last trading session to close at $86.80. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 5.6% gain over the past four weeks.

The company has been riding high on its focus on automation, modernization, energy efficiency and raw material processing.

This maker of fencing and decking products is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -17.4%. Revenues are expected to be $193.29 million, up 0.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Trex, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on TREX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Trex belongs to the Zacks Building Products - Wood industry. Another stock from the same industry, UFP Industries (UFPI), closed the last trading session 2.5% higher at $116.27. Over the past month, UFPI has returned -4.8%.

For UFP Industries , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.68. This represents a change of -20% from what the company reported a year ago. UFP Industries currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.