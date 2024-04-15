Strength Seen in Theravance Bio (TBPH): Can Its 7.6% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) shares rallied 7.6% in the last trading session to close at $9.61. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3.7% gain over the past four weeks.

The company has developed Yupelri, a nebulized treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary, disease in collaboration with Viatris. The company is also developing ampreloxetine in late-stage studies for symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. The encouraging pipeline progress, along with the uptake of Yupelri, might have driven the share price rally.

This biopharmaceutical company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.19 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +20.8%. Revenues are expected to be $14.54 million, up 39.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Theravance Bio, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on TBPH going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Theravance Bio belongs to the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Another stock from the same industry, ProPhase Labs, Inc. (PRPH), closed the last trading session 1.9% higher at $6.52. Over the past month, PRPH has returned 31.7%.

For ProPhase Labs , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -100% over the past month to -$0.26. This represents a change of -966.7% from what the company reported a year ago. ProPhase Labs currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (PRPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.