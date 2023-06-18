Strength Seen in TELA Bio, Inc. (TELA): Can Its 11.4% Jump Turn into More Strength?

TELA Bio, Inc. TELA shares ended the last trading session 11.4% higher at $11.16. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 4.5% gain over the past four weeks.

The rise in stock prices can be attributed to a survey conducted by TELA Bio on consumer awareness and preferences for hernia repair options. Results showed a preference for natural repair options among those with previous mesh repairs, a desire for shared decision-making with doctors, and an expectation for advanced and innovative solutions from doctors.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.58 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +27.5%. Revenues are expected to be $14.6 million, up 40.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For TELA Bio, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on TELA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

TELA Bio, Inc. is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. SPRO, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.6% lower at $1.56. SPRO has returned -12.8% in the past month.

For Spero Therapeutics, Inc. , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +16.3% over the past month to -$0.36. This represents a change of +58.6% from what the company reported a year ago. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TELA Bio, Inc. (TELA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.