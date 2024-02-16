Strength Seen in SoundThinking (SSTI): Can Its 9.5% Jump Turn into More Strength?

SoundThinking (SSTI) shares rallied 9.5% in the last trading session to close at $19.29. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 20% loss over the past four weeks.

SoundThinking’s rally is primarily driven by optimism over the company’s ability to expand its customer base, broaden its international presence and increase sales of security solutions. The acquisitions of Technologic, Forensic Logic and SafePointe also bode well for the company.

This maker of gunfire detection systems is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +136.4%. Revenues are expected to be $25.97 million, up 23.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For SoundThinking, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SSTI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

SoundThinking is a member of the Zacks Security and Safety Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Axon Enterprise (AXON), finished the last trading session 0.7% higher at $272.79. AXON has returned 8.1% over the past month.

Axon's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.86. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +22.9%. Axon currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

SoundThinking, Inc. (SSTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axon Enterprise, Inc (AXON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

