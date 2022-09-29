Strength Seen in Silk Road Medical (SILK): Can Its 9.3% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Silk Road Medical SILK shares rallied 9.3% in the last trading session to close at $47.94. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 12.5% gain over the past four weeks.

Silk Road Medical recorded a strong price rise on investors’ optimism surrounding a bullish report (released on Sep 27) published in PULSE 2.0. The report says, Stifel analyst Rick Wise reiterated a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock after a factory tour, interactions with CEO Erica Rogers, and a TCAR user panel. As per the report, Wise was encouraged about the company’s growth and innovation outlook.

This medical device maker is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.44 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -10%. Revenues are expected to be $33.84 million, up 37% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Silk Road Medical, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SILK going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Silk Road Medical is part of the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry. OrthoPediatrics KIDS, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 4.7% higher at $47.21. KIDS has returned -10.1% in the past month.

For OrthoPediatrics , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +2.6% over the past month to -$0.19. This represents a change of -26.7% from what the company reported a year ago. OrthoPediatrics currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).



FREE Report: The Metaverse is Exploding! Don’t You Want to Cash In?

Rising gas prices. The war in Ukraine. America's recession. Inflation. It's no wonder why the metaverse is so popular and growing every day. Becoming Spider Man and fighting Darth Vader is infinitely more appealing than spending over $5 per gallon at the pump. And that appeal is why the metaverse can provide such massive gains for investors. But do you know where to look? Do you know which metaverse stocks to buy and which to avoid? In a new FREE report from Zacks' leading stock specialist, we reveal how you could profit from the internet’s next evolution. Even though the popularity of the metaverse is spreading like wildfire, investors like you can still get in on the ground floor and cash in. Don't miss your chance to get your piece of this innovative $30 trillion opportunity - FREE.>>Yes, I want to know the top metaverse stocks for 2022>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Silk Road Medical, Inc. (SILK): Free Stock Analysis Report



OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.