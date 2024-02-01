Strength Seen in Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (SLN): Can Its 15.4% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (SLN) shares rallied 15.4% in the last trading session to close at $22.51. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 5.1% gain over the past four weeks.

The stock rallied as optimism about the drug/biotech sector’s growth in 2024 rose.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.25 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +45.7%. Revenues are expected to be $8.29 million, up 48.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SLN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR is part of the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.4% lower at $5.79. ZVRA has returned -13.2% in the past month.

For Zevra Therapeutics , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.19. This represents a change of +26.9% from what the company reported a year ago. Zevra Therapeutics currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

