Strength Seen in Rockwell Automation (ROK): Can Its 3.5% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Rockwell Automation ROK shares rallied 3.5% in the last trading session to close at $343.66. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 2.2% loss over the past four weeks.

Shares of Rockwell Automation appreciated after its subsidiary Plex Systems was granted the SO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for the Smart Manufacturing Platform. The certification underscores Plex’s commitment to maintain the best security practices for employees and customers. The certificate will also place the company as the leading secure smart manufacturing solutions provider.

This industrial equipment and software maker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.97 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -17.2%. Revenues are expected to be $1.82 billion, up 16.3% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Rockwell Automation, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 18% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on ROK going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

