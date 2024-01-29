Strength Seen in Repligen (RGEN): Can Its 4.3% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Repligen RGEN shares ended the last trading session 4.3% higher at $193.40. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 0.1% gain over the past four weeks.

This surge can be attributed to positive expectations by investors for the company’s product franchises. Repligen’s set of product franchises continue to witness robust demand, resulting in strong organic revenue growth so far. The top line is being driven by process analytics franchise sales owing to strong demand for FlowVPX and RPM systems.

For the upcoming Q4 earnings, our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Repligen this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here. Repligen has an Earnings ESP of 6.06% as the Most Accurate Estimate of 35 cents per share is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 33 cents. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2.

This drug developer is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -51.5%. Revenues are expected to be $155.85 million, down 16.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Repligen, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on RGEN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Repligen is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, Palatin Technologies, Inc. PTN, finished the last trading session 8.3% higher at $4.33. PTN has returned 3.4% over the past month.

For Palatin Technologies, Inc. , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.43. This represents a change of +34.9% from what the company reported a year ago. Palatin Technologies, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.