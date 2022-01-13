Strength Seen in Range Resources (RRC): Can Its 8.6% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Range Resources (RRC) shares ended the last trading session 8.6% higher at $22.42. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 14.7% gain over the past four weeks.

Range Resources has seen a three-consecutive-day stretch of price increase on increased optimism over the accelerated recovery in the energy sector following the massive improvement in gas prices. With forecasts for colder weather ahead, the price of natural gas price increased significantly. Being a leading independent natural gas producer in the United States, the company is well positioned to capitalize on the rapidly improving gas price.

This independent oil and gas company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +5000%. Revenues are expected to be $971.58 million, up 62.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Range Resources, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on RRC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.