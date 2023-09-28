Strength Seen in Pros Holdings (PRO): Can Its 11.3% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Pros Holdings PRO shares rallied 11.3% in the last trading session to close at $35.60. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 10.5% loss over the past four weeks.

The increase in share price can be attributed to the company’s evaluation of strategic options as per a Reuters report.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, Reuters reported that Pros Holdings is evaluating options that include a potential sale. Further, Reuters added that most of the prospective buyers have not been able to come up with suitable deal value due to the company’s losses. The negotiations may end without any agreement, noted Reuters.

This pricing and revenue-management software maker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +150%. Revenues are expected to be $75.67 million, up 7.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Pros Holdings, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on PRO going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Pros Holdings is part of the Zacks Computer - Software industry. Pegasystems PEGA, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.4% higher at $42.32. PEGA has returned -15.5% in the past month.

Pegasystems' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.01. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +102.9%. Pegasystems currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

