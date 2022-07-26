Strength Seen in ProPhase Labs, Inc. (PRPH): Can Its 8% Jump Turn into More Strength?

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (PRPH) shares rallied 8% in the last trading session to close at $9.68. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 23.6% loss over the past four weeks.

Shares of the company were high driven by optimism around growth for the drug/biotech sector in the ongoing year.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.12 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +233.3%. Revenues are expected to be $22.65 million, up 147.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For ProPhase Labs, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on PRPH going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

ProPhase Labs, Inc. is a member of the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. One other stock in the same industry, Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (HARP), finished the last trading session 9.2% lower at $2.18. HARP has returned 15.4% over the past month.

For Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.55. This represents a change of -5.8% from what the company reported a year ago. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

