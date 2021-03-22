Strength Seen in Post Holdings (POST): Can Its 3% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Post Holdings (POST) shares rallied 3% in the last trading session to close at $106.91. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 6% gain over the past four weeks.

Post Holdings’ shares have been gaining on the optimism surrounding consumers’ rising demand owing to the pandemic-led higher at-home consumption. The consumer packaged goods company is witnessing healthy demand for its products, online as well as in the food, drug, mass and club channels. The company has been particularly benefiting from strength in its BellRing Brands and Weetabix segments. Apart from this, the company’s prudent buyouts, including Almark Foods (concluded in February 2021) and Peter Pan peanut butter brand (January 2021) bode well.

Price and Consensus

This cereal maker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.55 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -15.4%. Revenues are expected to be $1.41 billion, down 5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Post Holdings, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on POST going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Post Holdings, Inc. (POST): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.