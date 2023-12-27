Strength Seen in PhenixFIN (PFX): Can Its 5.1% Jump Turn into More Strength?

PhenixFIN (PFX) shares rallied 5.1% in the last trading session to close at $41.06. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 5% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares of PhenixFIN rallied for the second straight trading day and touched a 52-week high of $42. Better-than-expected fourth quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Sep 30) results was the main reason for investor optimism. The company came out with quarterly earnings of 90 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78 cents.

This investment firm is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.85 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +9%. Revenues are expected to be $5.15 million, up 9.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For PhenixFIN, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on PFX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

PhenixFIN is part of the Zacks Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry. Golub Capital BDC (GBDC), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.3% higher at $15.11. GBDC has returned -0.1% in the past month.

Golub Capital BDC's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.50. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +35.1%. Golub Capital BDC currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PhenixFIN Corporation (PFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.