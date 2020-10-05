Strength Seen in Nu Skin (NUS): Stock Soars 9.6%

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. NUS was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 10% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company — as the stock is now up 18.3% in the past one-month time frame.

The stock gained after the company announced that it expects third-quarter 2020 revenue to be in the range of $700-$703 million up from the previous outlook of $605-$635 million.

The company has seen three positive estimate revisions in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few months, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Nu Skin. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Nu Skin currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector is Helen of Troy Limited HELE, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

