Strength Seen in NovoCure (NVCR): Can Its 8% Jump Turn into More Strength?

NovoCure NVCR shares rallied 8% in the last trading session to close at $63.43. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 20.2% loss over the past four weeks.

NovoCure recorded a significant price surge after the news regarding the enrollment of the first patient in its phase 2 pilot KEYNOTE-B36 study surfaced. The study is being carried out in collaboration with MSD-- a tradename of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ. The KEYNOTE-B36 study aims to assess the safety and efficacy of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) in combination with MSD’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), for the first-line treatment of locally advanced or metastatic intrathoracic non-small cell lung cancer that expresses PD-L1.

This oncology drug developer is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.14 per share in its upcoming report, which represents no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $135.49 million, up 1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For NovoCure, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on NVCR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

NovoCure is part of the Zacks Medical Services industry. Medpace MEDP, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.7% higher at $141.32. MEDP has returned 5.2% in the past month.

Medpace's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.33. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +25.5%. Medpace currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

