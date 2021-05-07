Strength Seen in Newmark Group (NMRK): Can Its 11.5% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Newmark Group NMRK shares rallied 11.5% in the last trading session to close at $12.05. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3.8% gain over the past four weeks.

This increased optimism can be attributed to the company’s better-than-anticipated first-quarter 2021 results, aided by growth in management services, servicing fees, better leasing performance and cost-saving efforts. The market is also upbeat about the company as it raised the financial outlook for 2021, highlighting an improving operating performance.

Price and Consensus

This provider of commercial real estate services is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.12 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +33.3%. Revenues are expected to be $372.13 million, down 23.1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Newmark Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on NMRK going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.