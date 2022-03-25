Strength Seen in MP Materials Corp. (MP): Can Its 13% Jump Turn into More Strength?

MP Materials Corp. (MP) shares ended the last trading session 13% higher at $56.50. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 22.4% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares of MP Materials have been gaining on the back of higher prices for rare earth metals, supported by strong demand and tight supply. The company delivered solid 2021 results. It produced 42,413 metric tons of rare earth oxides (“REO”) in concentrate, the highest rare earth production in the history of the United States and Mountain Pass. It sold a record 42,158 metric tons of REOs, which led to record revenues of $332 million. Revenues increased 147% year over year, courtesy of higher realized sales prices of REO in concentrate and greater volumes sold. Net income for the year was $135 million against the net loss of $21.8 million reported in the prior year, driven by higher per-unit profitability and sales volumes.



The company also earlier announced that it was awarded a $35-million contract through the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DoD) Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment Program to support the construction of a commercial-scale processing facility for heavy rare earth elements (HREE) at Mountain Pass.



This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +161.5%. Revenues are expected to be $111.11 million, up 85.3% from the year-ago quarter.

MP Materials Corp. belongs to the Zacks Mining - Miscellaneous industry. Another stock from the same industry, Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA), closed the last trading session 1.8% higher at $9.20. Over the past month, NEXA has returned 13.6%.

Nexa Resources S.A.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.63. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +270.6%. Nexa Resources S.A. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

