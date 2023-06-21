Strength Seen in MicroStrategy (MSTR): Can Its 6.8% Jump Turn into More Strength?

MicroStrategy MSTR shares rallied 6.8% in the last trading session to close at $313.40. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 0.3% loss over the past four weeks.

The increase in share price can be attributed to strong momentum in Bitcoin. Bitcoin is surging primarily owing to last week’s announcement by BlackRock to float a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Recent momentum in Bitcoin, despite the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) suits against Binance and Coinbase, is a major tailwind as the company continues to purchase bitcoin to strategically manage its balance sheet and repay its bitcoin-backed loan.

This business software company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.71 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +100.8%. Revenues are expected to be $124.7 million, up 2.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For MicroStrategy, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on MSTR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

MicroStrategy is a member of the Zacks Computer - Software industry. One other stock in the same industry, Progress Software (PRGS), finished the last trading session 0.3% lower at $58.35. PRGS has returned 0.2% over the past month.

For Progress Software , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.90. This represents a change of -13.5% from what the company reported a year ago. Progress Software currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.