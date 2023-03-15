Strength Seen in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB): Can Its 39.0% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. MCB shares rallied 39% in the last trading session to close at $34.19. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 58.3% loss over the past four weeks.

After stumbling significantly over the past few trading days, the trend for MCB has reversed. Following the fall-out from the collapse of two S&P 500 banks, investors have regained some confidence in the sector amid the steps taken by regulators to avert a full-blown bank run. Moreover, inflation numbers have come out as expected, which has further reinforced investor optimism. These developments drove the MCB stock higher in last day’s trading session.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.96 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +16%. Revenues are expected to be $65.94 million, up 22% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on MCB going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is a member of the Zacks Banks - Northeast industry. One other stock in the same industry, OFG Bancorp OFG, finished the last trading session 1.2% higher at $26.99. OFG has returned -8.6% over the past month.

For OFG , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.88. This represents a change of +15.8% from what the company reported a year ago. OFG currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

