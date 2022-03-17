Strength Seen in Masimo (MASI): Can Its 7.7% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Masimo MASI shares rallied 7.7% in the last trading session to close at $149.42. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 39.4% loss over the past four weeks.

Masimo recorded a strong price increase driven by its recently announced major expansion of its leading hospital remote patient monitoring and clinician notification platform — Masimo Patient SafetyNet. The expansion includes the addition of secure telehealth capabilities, thereby making the solution more adaptable and comprehensive. Per management, telehealth for Patient SafetyNet is expected to allow clinicians to collaborate and communicate in advanced but intuitive and efficient ways. This is likely to ultimately lead to improvements in patient outcomes and reduction of the cost of care.

This medical technology company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +13.3%. Revenues are expected to be $331.01 million, up 10.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Masimo, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on MASI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Masimo is part of the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry. Artivion AORT, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 4.5% higher at $20.39. AORT has returned 8.4% in the past month.

Artivion's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -157.8% over the past month to -$0.04. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +50%. Artivion currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.