Strength Seen in Lindblad Expeditions (LIND): Can Its 6.7% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) shares soared 6.7% in the last trading session to close at $10.88. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 4.8% gain over the past four weeks.

Lindblad Expeditions’ rally is buoyed by the rise in guest count, expanded fleet offerings and dynamic pricing practices. Also, its focus on digital marketing and sales-boosting initiatives bodes well.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.36 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +39%. Revenues are expected to be $122.85 million, up 35.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Lindblad Expeditions, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 30.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on LIND going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Lindblad Expeditions is part of the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry. AMC Entertainment (AMC), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.5% lower at $4.40. AMC has returned -2.9% in the past month.

For AMC Entertainment , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.04. This represents a change of +83.3% from what the company reported a year ago. AMC Entertainment currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

