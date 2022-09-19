Strength Seen in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (LMST): Can Its 6.5% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (LMST) shares soared 6.5% in the last trading session to close at $20.50. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 5.4% loss over the past four weeks.

Limestone Bancorp witnessed a rise in share price for the second consecutive day. The performance of banks is expected improve in the quarters ahead on the back of rising interest rates. This week, the Federal Reserve is expected to hike the interest rates again by 75 basis points (bps), after having already increased the rates by 225 bps so far this year. This, thus, led to bullish investor sentiments, which drove LMST stock higher.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.55 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -3.5%. Revenues are expected to be $14.2 million, up 1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Limestone Bancorp, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on LMST going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

LIMESTONE BANCORP, INC. belongs to the Zacks Banks - Northeast industry. Another stock from the same industry, First Commonwealth Financial (FCF), closed the last trading session 1% higher at $13.59. Over the past month, FCF has returned -12%.

For First Commonwealth Financial , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -0.6% over the past month to $0.39. This represents a change of +8.3% from what the company reported a year ago. First Commonwealth Financial currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.