Strength Seen in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD): Can Its 7.5% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) shares rallied 7.5% in the last trading session to close at $16.16. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3.4% gain over the past four weeks.

The stock is benefiting from the company’s strong customer retention, increased innovation and efforts to improve sales productivity.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.06 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +50%. Revenues are expected to be $197.42 million, up 13.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Lightspeed Commerce Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on LSPD going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. belongs to the Zacks Technology Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, Rocket Companies (RKT), closed the last trading session 1.7% higher at $9.10. Over the past month, RKT has returned 10.2%.

Rocket Companies' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -10% over the past month to -$0.05. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -66.7%. Rocket Companies currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

