Strength Seen in LifeStance Health (LFST): Can Its 5.5% Jump Turn into More Strength?

LifeStance Health Group LFST shares ended the last trading session 5.5% higher at $6.68. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 16.2% gain over the past four weeks.

LifeStance Health Group recorded a strong price increase following its in-line earnings and better-than-expected revenues in the fourth quarter of 2022. The company’s adjusted loss per share was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate, whereas its revenues surpassed the estimate by 6.3%. The company also witnessed an increase in its clinician base by 18%, including 200 net clinician adds in the reported quarter. This looks promising for the stock.

This outpatient mental health services provider is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.11 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +38.9%. Revenues are expected to be $246.08 million, up 21.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For LifeStance Health, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 5.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on LFST going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

LifeStance Health is a member of the Zacks Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry. One other stock in the same industry, ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. ATIP, finished the last trading session 0.7% lower at $0.36. ATIP has returned -11.2% over the past month.

For ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.04. This represents a change of +20% from what the company reported a year ago. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (LFST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (ATIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.