Strength Seen in Levi Strauss (LEVI): Can Its 5.5% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Levi Strauss LEVI shares ended the last trading session 5.5% higher at $17.58. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 5.3% loss over the past four weeks.

Levi Strauss’ omnichannel initiatives and brand strength appear encouraging. The company has been strengthening its omni capabilities including Buy Online, Pick-up in Store, same-day delivery, mobile checkout and return capabilities. LEVI has been elevating brands, investing in digital tools and capabilities and pacing up efforts to diversify across geographies, product categories and distribution channels.

This jeans maker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -30.4%. Revenues are expected to be $1.58 billion, down 0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Levi Strauss, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on LEVI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Levi Strauss is part of the Zacks Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.4% higher at $7.99. SPWH has returned -12.8% in the past month.

For Sportsman's Warehouse , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.26. This represents a change of -46.9% from what the company reported a year ago. Sportsman's Warehouse currently has a Zacks Rank of #3.

