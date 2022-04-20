Strength Seen in LENSAR, Inc. (LNSR): Can Its 5.3% Jump Turn into More Strength?

LENSAR, Inc. (LNSR) shares soared 5.3% in the last trading session to close at $7.70. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 2.2% gain over the past four weeks.

LENSAR scored strong price increase driven by optimism surrounding the recent report published by SVB Leerink LLC mentioning that company is gaining traction and growing within Femtosecond Laser-Assisted Cataract Surgery (FLACS) market opportunity through increased adoption of its proprietary advanced femto technology. Per the analyst, as a leading innovator in the category, LENSAR is well positioned to double market share within FLACS segment over the next seven years. Additionally, market is also upbeat about the company achieving a significant milestone of submitting the ALLY 510(k) application for its next-generation Adaptive Cataract Treatment System which has been accepted by the FDA for substantive review. The ALLY if cleared is likely to enhance the company's technology lead even further.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.44 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +21.4%. Revenues are expected to be $8.91 million, up 26.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For LENSAR, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on LNSR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

LENSAR, Inc. is part of the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry. Sientra (SIEN), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 6% lower at $1.73. SIEN has returned -19.3% in the past month.

Sientra's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -53.6% over the past month to -$0.26. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -160%. Sientra currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

