Strength Seen in Kennametal (KMT): Can Its 6.8% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Kennametal KMT shares rallied 6.8% in the last trading session to close at $26.87. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3.5% gain over the past four weeks.

Kennametal’s rally is largely driven by optimism about the company’s strong momentum in its aerospace & defense end markets within the Metal Cutting segment. Also, the company’s strategic initiatives, innovation and operational excellence bode well.



The company recently announced that it has ranked 70 among 600 companies that were identified as America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek and the global research and data firm Statista. The company has received this recognition for the third year in a row.

This engineered products maker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -3.7%. Revenues are expected to be $499.12 million, up 0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Kennametal, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on KMT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Kennametal belongs to the Zacks Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry. Another stock from the same industry, Enerpac (EPAC), closed the last trading session 1.5% higher at $29.48. Over the past month, EPAC has returned 1.5%.

For Enerpac , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.32. This represents a change of +10.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Enerpac currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

