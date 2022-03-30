Strength Seen in Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL): Can Its 3.7% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) shares rallied 3.7% in the last trading session to close at $246.06. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3.6% loss over the past four weeks.

This increased optimism stems from the recovery in investors’ sentiments. Particularly, increasing cross-border capital flows and ample capital directed to commercial real estate augur well for the company.

This financial and professional services company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $2.10 per share in its upcoming report, which represents no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $4.43 billion, up 9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Jones Lang LaSalle, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 23.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on JLL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Jones Lang LaSalle belongs to the Zacks Real Estate - Operations industry. Another stock from the same industry, Colliers International (CIGI), closed the last trading session 2.8% higher at $132.07. Over the past month, CIGI has returned -6.4%.

For Colliers International , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.19. This represents a change of +14.4% from what the company reported a year ago. Colliers International currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

