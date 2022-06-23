Strength Seen in JFrog Ltd. (FROG): Can Its 7.8% Jump Turn into More Strength?

JFrog Ltd. FROG shares ended the last trading session 7.8% higher at $20.44. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 7% gain over the past four weeks.

JFrog is benefiting from an expanding clientele and strong growth in subscription revenues.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.03 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -400%. Revenues are expected to be $65.58 million, up 34.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For JFrog Ltd., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on FROG going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

JFrog Ltd. is a member of the Zacks Internet - Software industry. One other stock in the same industry, Appian APPN, finished the last trading session 3.8% higher at $45.65. APPN has returned 5.9% over the past month.

For Appian , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.35. This represents a change of -45.8% from what the company reported a year ago. Appian currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

