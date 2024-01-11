Strength Seen in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG): Can Its 10.3% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) shares ended the last trading session 10.3% higher at $364.45. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 3.1% gain over the past four weeks.

Better-than-expected preliminary revenues for fourth quarter on the back of recovering procedure volume worlwide is likley to have led the rally in stock's price.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.47 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +19.5%. Revenues are expected to be $1.86 billion, up 12.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Intuitive Surgical, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on ISRG going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is part of the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry. Hologic (HOLX), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.4% lower at $71.83. HOLX has returned 3% in the past month.

For Hologic , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.2% over the past month to $0.94. This represents a change of -12.2% from what the company reported a year ago. Hologic currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.