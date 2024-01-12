Strength Seen in Integer (ITGR): Can Its 3.8% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Integer ITGR shares ended the last trading session 3.8% higher at $102. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.1% gain over the past four weeks.

Integer recorded a strong price increase after it announced solid preliminary fourth-quarter 2023 revenues and the completion of its buyout of Pulse Technologies, Inc. Per the preliminary report, fourth-quarter revenues are estimated to be within $411 million-$413 million (reflecting an increase of 10-11% year over year), while full-year total revenues are likely to be within $1.595 billion-$1.597 billion (EPS) reflecting an increase of 16% over comparable 2022 figures). Also, anticipated better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2023 revenues and earnings per share with the latest Zacks Consensus Estimate showing significant upward revision for the metrices compared to the year-ago reported numbers raise optimism about the stock. The company is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter earnings on Feb 15, 2024.

This medical device outsource manufacturer is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.33 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +19.8%. Revenues are expected to be $397.66 million, up 6.8% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Integer, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ITGR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 stocks here >>>>

Integer is part of the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry. RxSight, Inc. RXST, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.8% higher at $47.02. RXST has returned 17.3% in the past month.

RxSight, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -24% over the past month to -$0.36. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +35.7%. RxSight, Inc. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

