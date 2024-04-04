Strength Seen in Infinera (INFN): Can Its 6.5% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Infinera INFN shares soared 6.5% in the last trading session to close at $6.25. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 14% gain over the past four weeks.

The share price increase is largely attributable to improving topline performance. Infinera is witnessing increasing momentum in strategic deal wins with key service providers across United States, Europe, India and Australia.

In the last reported quarter, the GX Systems portfolio witnessed healthy performance. It won several design contracts with tier 1 companies in the global services sector.

The company also recently announced the commercial availability of 400 gig XR pluggables and also shipped its first Metro systems with vertically integrated pluggables.

Management noted that the utilization of pluggables in its Metro systems will be an important driver of margin expansion in the latter half of 2024.

Management highlighted that these strategic deal wins combined with design win funnel position it well for robust second half of 2024.

However, the company anticipates a slow start in the first half of 2024. For the first quarter of 2024, it expects revenues in the range of $320- $350 million.

This communications equipment maker is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.11 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -650%. Revenues are expected to be $337.73 million, down 13.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Infinera, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 414.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on INFN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Infinera belongs to the Zacks Computer - Networking industry. Another stock from the same industry, Cisco Systems CSCO, closed the last trading session 1.3% lower at $48.74. Over the past month, CSCO has returned 0.8%.

Cisco's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.85. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -15%. Cisco currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Infinera Corporation (INFN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.