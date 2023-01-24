Strength Seen in Impinj (PI): Can Its 3.4% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Impinj (PI) shares rallied 3.4% in the last trading session to close at $132.34. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 14.4% gain over the past four weeks.

Impinj extended its rally, driven by upward revision in its fourth-quarter 2022 revenue guidance. It currently expects revenues to exceed $76 million, which was previously expected between $71.5 and $73.5 million. Further, Impinj’s growing chip capabilities in the areas of retail self-checkout, loss prevention and anti-counterfeiting, remain noteworthy.

This provider of radio frequency identification products is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +143.8%. Revenues are expected to be $74.35 million, up 41.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Impinj, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 150% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on PI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Impinj is a member of the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry. One other stock in the same industry, Rambus (RMBS), finished the last trading session 2% higher at $42.84. RMBS has returned 16.7% over the past month.

Rambus' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.47. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +20.5%. Rambus currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Impinj, Inc. (PI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rambus, Inc. (RMBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.