Strength Seen in Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR): Can Its 10.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) shares ended the last trading session 10.2% higher at $58.12. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 19.9% gain over the past four weeks.

Last month, the company presented promising data from a phase I study evaluating IMC-F106C at the ESMO 2022 congress. Data from phase I dose escalation study showed that treatment with IMC-F106C was well tolerated and resulted in durable responses across multiple solid tumor types. This might have been driving the share price rally.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.27 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +71.6%. Revenues are expected to be $37.86 million, up 363.4% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 31.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on IMCR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), closed the last trading session 9.3% higher at $1.88. Over the past month, INO has returned 3.6%.

Inovio's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.29. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents no change. Inovio currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.