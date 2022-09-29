Strength Seen in Host Hotels (HST): Can Its 5% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Host Hotels (HST) shares rallied 5% in the last trading session to close at $16.55. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 11.8% loss over the past four weeks.

The increased optimism can be attributed to recovering industry fundamentals. Also, it stems from investors’ favorable view on the industry amid an anticipation that the Fed could adopt a reverse course of action with respect to interest rates, if economic trends tip into a deep-recession mode in the future.

This lodging real estate investment trust is expected to post quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.40 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +100%. Revenues are expected to be $1.19 billion, up 40.9% from the year-ago quarter.

FFO and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in FFO estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Host Hotels, the consensus FFO per share estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in FFO estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on HST going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Host Hotels is part of the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. Corporate Office Properties (OFC), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.2% higher at $23.59. OFC has returned -12.4% in the past month.

For Corporate Office Properties , the consensus FFO per share estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.3% over the past month to $0.58. This represents a change of +1.8% from what the company reported a year ago. Corporate Office Properties currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).



FREE Report: The Metaverse is Exploding! Don’t You Want to Cash In?

Rising gas prices. The war in Ukraine. America's recession. Inflation. It's no wonder why the metaverse is so popular and growing every day. Becoming Spider Man and fighting Darth Vader is infinitely more appealing than spending over $5 per gallon at the pump. And that appeal is why the metaverse can provide such massive gains for investors. But do you know where to look? Do you know which metaverse stocks to buy and which to avoid? In a new FREE report from Zacks' leading stock specialist, we reveal how you could profit from the internet’s next evolution. Even though the popularity of the metaverse is spreading like wildfire, investors like you can still get in on the ground floor and cash in. Don't miss your chance to get your piece of this innovative $30 trillion opportunity - FREE.>>Yes, I want to know the top metaverse stocks for 2022>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST): Free Stock Analysis Report



Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.