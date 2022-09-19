Strength Seen in Harmonic (HLIT): Can Its 6.1% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Harmonic (HLIT) shares rallied 6.1% in the last trading session to close at $11.88. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 2.1% loss over the past four weeks.

Harmonic has recently introduced a new Single Illumination System solution for greater interoperability and cost savings for broadcast operators with digital terrestrial television and direct-to-home services. The solution reduces multiplex distribution costs by about 50% compared with the double satellite illumination method and enables broadcast operators to deliver regional channels with greater efficiency.

This video services provider is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +11.1%. Revenues are expected to be $153.77 million, up 21.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Harmonic, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on HLIT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Harmonic is part of the Zacks Communication - Components industry. Corning (GLW), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.7% lower at $32.06. GLW has returned -11.5% in the past month.

Corning's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -0.6% over the past month to $0.53. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -5.4%. Corning currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.