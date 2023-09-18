Strength Seen in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (GBTG): Can Its 8.8% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (GBTG) shares rallied 8.8% in the last trading session to close at $5.79. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 15% loss over the past four weeks.

This was the second consecutive day of stockprice increase. The company is being well-served by the uptick in business travel and an improvement in yield driven by supplier performance incentives and robust growth in international transactions.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.30 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +30.2%. Revenues are expected to be $552.11 million, up 13.1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Global Business Travel Group, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on GBTG going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. is part of the Zacks Transportation - Services industry. C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.7% higher at $90.54. CHRW has returned -3.7% in the past month.

C.H. Robinson's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -2.8% over the past month to $0.84. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -52.8%. C.H. Robinson currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

